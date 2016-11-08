Saints star Harrison released by England ahead of Springboks clash

Teimana Harrison has been released by England ahead of Saturday’s opening autumn international, against South Africa at Twickenham.

But Harrison’s Saints team-mates Dylan Hartley, who is the England captain, Courtney Lawes and Tom Wood are among 25 players retained.

Lawes has overcome a knee problem, which forced him to miss recent Saints games against Montpellier and Gloucester, to take his place in Eddie Jones’ group.

And the lofty lock looks likely to play a key role this weekend.

Wood will also hope to play a part, having been called up for the first time under Jones.

The flanker has not played for England since last year’s Rugby World Cup on home soil.

England’s 25-man squad for the clash with South Africa...

Forwards: Dave Attwood (Bath Rugby), Josh Beaumont (Sale Sharks), Dan Cole (Leicester Tigers), Jamie George (Saracens), Dylan Hartley (Saints), Nathan Hughes (Wasps), Joe Launchbury (Wasps), Courtney Lawes (Saints), Joe Marler (Harlequins), Chris Robshaw (Harlequins), Kyle Sinckler (Harlequins), Tommy Taylor (Wasps), Billy Vunipola (Saracens), Mako Vunipola (Saracens), Tom Wood (Saints); Backs: Mike Brown (Harlequins), Danny Care (Harlequins), Elliot Daly (Wasps), Owen Farrell (Saracens), George Ford (Bath Rugby), Jonathan Joseph (Bath Rugby), Jonny May (Gloucester Rugby), Ben Te’o (Worcester Warriors), Marland Yarde (Harlequins), Ben Youngs (Leicester Tigers)