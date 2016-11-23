Saints star Clark hit with three-week suspension

Saints flanker Calum Clark has been banned for three weeks for striking with his elbow in last Friday’s win at Sixways.

Clark dived towards Donncha O’Callaghan at a ruck, but despite not appearing to make contact, it provoked a furious response from the Worcester lock.

Referee Greg Macdonald consequently awarded a penalty to Saints, but the incident was later reviewed and the Saints player was cited on Monday.

Clark, who was yellow carded later in the game for pushing Worcester scrum-half Jonny Arr to the floor, attended an RFU disciplinary hearing at Coventry’s Holiday Inn on Wednesday evening and pleaded guilty to the offence.

He will now be sidelined until Tuesday, December 13, meaning he misses Friday’s game against Newcastle Falcons and the matches against Leicester Tigers and Leinster.

He will be back in time to face the Irish giants in the second match of the Champions Cup double-header in Dublin on December 17.

Explaining the decision to ban Clark for three weeks, the RFU disciplinary panel said: “The panel found this was not a premeditated act but an intentional strike to the head of an opponent that merited a mid-range entry point of three weeks.

“The player’s remorse before the panel was genuine and heartfelt.”

The RFU disciplinary panel comprised of HHJ Sean Enright (chairman), Tony Wheat and Chris Skaife.