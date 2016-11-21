Saints star Clark charged for O’Callaghan clash

Saints flanker Calum Clark could face a ban after being cited for striking with his elbow in the clash with Worcester Warriors at Sixways last Friday.

The incident occurred in the first half, with Clark diving towards Worcester lock Donncha O’Callaghan at a ruck.

Clark did not make contact with the fact of the opposition player, but O’Callaghan was infuriated and reacted, which saw referee Greg Macdonald give Saints a penalty.

But the clash has since been reviewed and Clark, who was yellow carded later in the match for throwing scrum-half Jonny Arr to the ground, will now appear before a three-person RFU disciplinary panel in Coventry on Wednesday.

A Worcester player will also be at a hearing at the same venue on the same evening, with centre Ryan Mills charged with dangerous tackling.

Mills, who had been yellow carded during the match, was cited for dangerous play on Saints centre Rory Hutchinson in the first half.