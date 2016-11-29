Saints set to be without England quartet for Tigers clash

Saints are set to be without their England quartet for Saturday’s east midlands derby against Leicester Tigers at Welford Road.

Dylan Hartley, Courtney Lawes, Teimana Harrison and Tom Wood, who all featured in last Saturday’s 27-14 win against Argentina, have been retained by Eddie Jones.

The England boss has kept 25 players at Pennyhill Park ahead of the Twickenham Test against the Wallabies.

Also included in that group are two Leicester men, with prop Dan Cole and scrum-half Ben Youngs staying with the national team.

But Tigers prop Ellis Genge is among those released and should play a part in the Aviva Premiership encounter against Saints this weekend.

England’s 25-man squad: Forwards: Dave Attwood (Bath Rugby), Dan Cole (Leicester Tigers), Charlie Ewels (Bath Rugby), Jamie George (Saracens), Teimana Harrison (Saints), Dylan Hartley (Saints), Nathan Hughes (Wasps), George Kruis (Saracens), Courtney Lawes (Saints), Joe Marler (Harlequins), Chris Robshaw (Harlequins), Kyle Sinckler (Harlequins), Mako Vunipola (Saracens), Tom Wood (Saints); Backs: Mike Brown (Harlequins), Danny Care (Harlequins), Owen Farrell (Saracens), George Ford (Bath Rugby), Jonathan Joseph (Bath Rugby), Jonny May (Gloucester Rugby),Semesa Rokoduguni (Bath Rugby), Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs), Ben Te’o (Worcester Warriors), Marland Yarde (Harlequins), Ben Youngs (Leicester Tigers)