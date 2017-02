Saints prop Hill handed England training call

Saints prop Paul Hill has linked up with England for a training camp.

The 21-year-old was not part of the squad for the opening two Six Nations victories, against France and Wales.

But he was included in a 25-man group that assembled at the Royal Garden Hotel in Kensington on Monday evening.

Hill is joined by Saints team-mates Dylan Hartley, Courtney Lawes and Tom Wood.

But there is no place for Teimana Harrison, who was last week released back to his club and started in last Friday’s defeat at Bath.

The England training camp will last until Friday, two days before Saints travel to Newcastle Falcons in the Aviva Premiership.

England’s next Six Nations match is against Italy at Twickenham on Sunday, February 26.

England training squad: Forwards: Jack Clifford (Harlequins), Dan Cole (Leicester Tigers), Ellis Genge (Leicester Tigers), Jamie George (Saracens), Dylan Hartley (Saints), James Haskell (Wasps), Paul Hill (Saints), Nathan Hughes (Wasps), Maro Itoje (Saracens), Joe Launchbury (Wasps), Courtney Lawes (Saints), Joe Marler (Harlequins), Kyle Sinckler (Harlequins), Tom Wood (Saints); Backs: Mike Brown (Harlequins); Danny Care (Harlequins), Elliot Daly (Wasps), Owen Farrell (Saracens), George Ford (Bath Rugby), Jonathan Joseph (Bath Rugby), Jonny May (Gloucester Rugby), Jack Nowell (Exeter Chiefs), Ben Te’o (Worcester Warriors), Anthony Watson (Bath Rugby), Ben Youngs (Leicester Tigers)