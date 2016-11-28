Saints prop Brookes faces Leeds hearing after Falcons dismissal

Saints prop Kieran Brookes faces an RFU disciplinary hearing in Leeds on Tuesday night.

Brookes was sent off a minute before the break in last Friday’s 22-16 defeat to Newcastle Falcons at Franklin’s Gardens.

He was red carded by referee Andrew Jackson after charging into a ruck and striking Falcons hooker Scott Lawson in the face.

Brookes has been charged with charging into a ruck and will appear before a three-person disciplinary panel chaired by Mike Hamlin.

A Newcastle player will also be in Leeds on the same evening, with lock Calum Green cited for striking Brookes with his forearm.

If Brookes is banned, it would be another blow for Saints, who recently lost Calum Clark to a three-week suspension for striking with his elbow in the win at Worcester.

Clark’s ban runs until December 13, meaning he misses Saturday’s derby date at Leicester and the Champions Cup home game against Leinster.