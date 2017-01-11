Saints players desperate to take pressure off coaches

Teimana Harrison says the Saints squad are doing everything they can to take the pressure off the coaching staff.

The demand for wins had built after four successive defeats during November and December, culminating in the 60-13 drubbing by Leinster in Dublin.

But Saints have bounced back well, beating Sale Sharks, Gloucester and Bristol in the Aviva Premiership.

They will be seeking their fourth successive win in Saturday’s Champions Cup clash with Castres at Franklin’s Gardens.

And Harrison said: “We set ourselves a goal of three wins from three games and we’ve done that.

“It takes the pressure off the coaches. We obviously want them around and we’re playing hard for them.

“But we can’t get too comfortable, you’ve got to keep evolving as a team and as a club.

“Our positions aren’t safe and we realise that as players.”

Harrison has been impressed with the way skipper Tom Wood has led the team out of the darkness in recent weeks.

And the flanker said: “Woody’s one of our stand-out players this season, him and Louis (Picamoles).

“We’ve got good competition in the back row and it’s awesome to learn off these guys and it’s awesome to compete with them.”

With England struggling for back row options, Harrison looks to have a big chance of playing a part in the Six Nations.

The Red Rose kick-off their campaign against France on February 4.

And Harrison said: “No matter what’s coming up, I always want to play for Saints.

“I want to put my best foot forward so I’m looking forward to it, whether I play or not.”