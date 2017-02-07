Saints must beat Bath to be taken seriously, says Foden

Ben Foden says Saints must beat Bath to show that they should be taken seriously as top-four contenders.

Bath currently occupy fourth place in the Aviva Premiership, but they are just five points ahead of sixth-placed Saints.

The west country outfit won the meeting between the two sides at Franklin’s Gardens back in September, securing an 18-14 victory.

And Saints will be desperate to secure some revenge at The Rec on Friday night, with precious league points on the line.

“It’s massive for us,” said Foden, who scored twice in the 50-10 Anglo-Welsh Cup win against Scarlets last Friday night.

“We know it’s going to be a tough ask for us to go there because Bath are a good side.

“They lose key players (to the Six Nations) as well as we have but with it being fourth playing sixth, we know we need to win if we’re going to be taken seriously as top-four contenders.”