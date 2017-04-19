Saints lock Lawes savours ‘day to remember’ after Lions call-up

Courtney Lawes savoured ‘a day to remember’ after being named in the Lions squad for this summer’s tour of New Zealand.

Lawes and Saints team-mate George North are part of a 41-man group who will make the trip.

It is just reward for the lock’s fine form for club and country this season.

And Lawes was delighted to have received the call.

“Thank you everyone for your kind messages,” Lawes wrote on Instagram. “It’s an honour to be selected for the tour to NZ And made even more special as it’s on my sons birthday, I could not be happier #ADayToRemember.”

Messages of congratulations have been flooding in on social media.

Former Saints star Samu Manoa tweeted: “Congrats 2my Bruh @Courtney_Lawes on Makin Da Lions Squad. Well Deserve Cuhz hope Da Famz Well #SmashBrothaz✊.”

And current Saints lock Christian Day tweeted: “Big congrats to @Courtney_Lawes and @George_North on their Lions selection. Some fine players not getting on that plane... #javelin #banger.”