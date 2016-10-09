Saints legend Jeeps passes away

Saints legend Dickie Jeeps has passed away at the age of 84.

Jeeps was widely regarded as one of the greatest scrum-halves of all time, making 273 appearances during his 13 seasons with Saints.

He was also a star for England and the British & Irish Lions, and he remains Northampton’s most-capped Lion.

Jeeps, who hadn’t been capped by England at the time, travelled with the Lions to South Africa in 1955 and lined up alongside Welsh stand-off Cliff Morgan.

When Jeeps retired from international rugby seven years later, no one had played more Tests for the touring side.

He was a naturally gifted sportsman who averaged 100 as a schoolboy batsman and who nearly turned down a pre-season trial at the Saints as it would have meant missing a cricket match.

That was at the start of 1952/53 and Jeeps went on to have a 13-year career at Franklin’s Gardens, scoring 48 tries and captaining the club in 1958.

As well as being the first choice Lions No.9 for three tours, he also held down the England starting spot for 24 Tests and captained his nation 13 times.

Jeeps, who went on to become and England selector and RFU president, was among the six inaugural inductees of the Saints Hall of Fame in 2005.