Saints keen to keep Argentina ace Estelles

Jim Mallinder says there is a good chance Saints will keep Juan Pablo Estelles beyond the current campaign.

Estelles initially arrived on a three-month trial after competing in the Rio Olympic Games sevens tournament for Argentina.

And he did enough to see his Saints deal extended until the end of the season.

The 28-year-old has played six times for Northampton so far, starting four of those matches.

And Mallinder has been pleased with how Estelles, who has been used on the wing for the first-team, has performed since coming into the team in November.

“He’s been really good for us,” Mallinder said. “He’s come in and really backed himself.

“He’s an outside centre/wing and we’ve started him off on the wing because we think that’s a good area for him to learn the English game and improve.

“We’ve been really pleased with him over the past few weeks, he’s played well for us.

And when asked whether Saints would be extending Estelles’ deal past the summer, Mallinder said: “There’s a good chance. We’re definitely looking at that option.”