Saints have several ‘good options’ for attack coach role

Jim Mallinder says Saints are still discussing ‘a number of good options’ to fill the role of attack coach.

Alex King, who was the previous incumbent departed in October, meaning Alan Dickens moved from defence to attack coach.

Academy coach Mark Hopley has shouldered the defensive burden, but Saints are still looking to bring a new man in.

It had been reported in the national media that the club had made an approach for Rory Teague, who helped to guide England Under 20s to Junior World Championship glory last summer.

But England boss Eddie Jones has moved to tie Teague, a 31-year-old former Bristol and Gloucester fly-half, to a permanent role in the senior setup, leaving Saints still searching for options.

When asked about links with Teague, Mallinder said: “We were talking and discussing a number of good options and we’re looking forward to bringing the right man in.

“We’re working hard behind the scenes to put together our coaching team so we’ll announce that in due time.”

Saints chairman Tony Hewitt told this publication that the club had received applications from across the globe.

But in the meantime, Mallinder believes the players are happy with the current setup.

“Alan Dickens is working on the attack, Mark Hopley on the defence so he’s taken that role, stepping up from the Academy,” he said.

“Dorian West is still looking after the forwards so they are all working well together and the team seem to be enjoying the coaching.”