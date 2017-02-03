Saints forward Bennett switches to Cardiff Blues

Saints No.8 Sion Bennett has joined Cardiff Blues with immediate effect.

The 23-year-old moved to Northampton from Scarlets in the summer of 2015.

However he has been unable to make a breakthrough at Saints and leaves without having played a first-team game.

Bennett did appear for the Wanderers, but the back row options at Franklin’s Gardens, including the likes of Louis Picamoles and Teimana Harrison, limited Bennett’s opportunities.

He will now play at Cardiff for the remainder of the season as he strives to earn a deal at the Blues.

Bennett will be on the bench for his new club in the Anglo-Welsh Cup clash with Worcester Warriors on Saturday.