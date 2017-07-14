Saints fly-half Myler can’t wait to make his return

Last season may have ended on a high for Saints, but for Stephen Myler, things didn’t quite go to plan.

A knee injury picked up against Saracens at Stadium MK in April brought a premature end to the campaign for the fly-half.

Myler was forced to miss the final four matches, the defeat to Exeter Chiefs and the victories against Harlequins, Connacht and Stade Français.

With JJ Hanrahan also injured for the last three games, Harry Mallinder stepped up and helped to steer Saints into the Champions Cup from the 10 shirt.

But while Myler was delighted his team were able to make it into Europe’s top tier tournament for next season, he admits it was a frustrating time for him personally.

A proper team player - he was desperate to do his bit for Saints.

And he is now working as hard as he possibly can to be up and running in time for the start of the new Premiership season, against Saracens at Twickenham on September 2.

“The recovery is going really well,” Myler said.

“I obviously had a bit of an injury, which ended my season, and I had a clean-out proceedure on a slightly different part so I’ve not had a massive amount of time off, but it’s not something I’m worried about.

“I’ve just been working really hard to do everything I can so that come the start of the season I’m ready to go.

“It was frustrating the way it ended for me last year, but this is sport and these things happen.

“I’m doing everything I can, working really hard with the strength and conditioning guys and the coaches to be ready to go as soon as possible.”

Myler, who has one year remaining on his Saints deal, can’t wait to get started again.

And having attended the Premiership fixtures launch last week, the excitement is building as he looks forward to that Saracens showdown on the opening day.

“A lot of people will be thinking it’s a tough start, but an exciting one as well,” said Myler, who was man of the match when Saints beat Sarries in the 2014 Premiership final.

“It’s the first time we’ve been part of the London Double Header at Twickenham.

“We’ve got some really good memories, we’ve got some bad ones as well, but hopefully we can have another good one.

“To play in front of a Twickenham crowd that is sold out is special at any stage of the season, but especially in the first game because everyone is raring to go at that point.

“It’s going to be quite something.”

Saints will also go to Twickenham in December as they take on Harlequins in Big Game 10.

It will be the final game of 2017 for Jim Mallinder’s men.

And Myler said: “It’s one we’ve taken part in before.

“Again, it will probably be another sell out - it was last time we played in that fixture, so it’s exciting to know that in the space of a few months we’ll have played at Twickenham twice.

“Hopefully we can get some good results.”