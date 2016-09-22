Search

Saints flanker Clark looking sharp, says Hill

Paul Hill is looking forward to facing Wasps this weekend (picture: Kirsty Edmonds)

Paul Hill says Calum Clark is looking sharp as the flanker continues his progress after returning from injury.

