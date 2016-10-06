Saints centre Burrell in contention for trip to Stoop, says King

Luther Burrell is in contention to play a part for Saints against Harlequins this weekend, according to attack coach Alex King.

Burrell was forced off in last month’s defeat at Saracens after suffering a heavy blow to the head.

However, he has been back in training this week and is on the comeback trail.

“Luther is getting there,” said King.

“He’s potentially in contention for this weekend, but it’s up to the physios to give him the green light.

“He’s doing everything he can to get back quickly.”

Stephen Myler was another man who missed last Friday’s 20-19 win against Exeter Chiefs at Franklin’s Gardens.

The fly-half was forced to pull out at late notice due to a shoulder problem.

And King said: “Stephen is another one who is getting there.

“We want a full complement to choose from but injuries give others a chance and the young guys (Rory Hutchinson, Harry Mallinder and Sam Olver) did really well last week.”

Dylan Hartley has been out since the win at Bristol early last month with a back injury.

And King said: “He’s improving.

“He’s been down in Brighton with the England squad so he got back on Wednesday.

“He’s responding well and I don’t think he will be too far away, but there’s no date yet in terms of when he will be back playing.”

Meanwhile, Harlequins look set to be without one of their England men this weekend, with Danny Care set to miss out with a rib injury.

Karl Dickson stepped in to replace Care at Wasps last weekend and looks set to continue in the nine shirt against Saints.