Saints boss Mallinder disappointed after Clark citing

Saints boss Jim Mallinder has admitted his disappointment after seeing Calum Clark cited.

The flanker was charged with striking with the elbow after an incident during the first half of last Friday’s 18-17 win against Worcester Warriors at Sixways.

Clark appeared to dive towards Donnchan O’Callaghan at a ruck, with the Warriors lock reacting furiously.

Saints were consequently awarded a penalty by referee Greg Macdonald, but Clark has now been charged and will attend an RFU disciplinary hearing in Coventry this evening.

“It’s disappointing that he’s got cited,” Mallinder said.

“It was a very competitive game and in our pack, as in their pack, there’s some very competitive individuals.

“But it’s one of those things and we’ll just have to wait until this evening to see the outcome.

“I don’t really want to comment on it.

“It’s disappointing whenever you get a player cited, but you’ve just got to hope the disciplinary process works.”