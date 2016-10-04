Ratuniyarawa revelling in life at Saints

Api Ratuniyarawa says it is ‘an honour’ to be part of the Saints squad.

The Fiji lock moved to Northampton from French club Agen at the end of last month.

And he made his first appearance in the green, black and gold in the Wanderers’ 45-10 Aviva A League win against Wasps A on Monday night.

Ratuniyarawa has been revelling in training alongside some world stars at Saints.

And he said: “It’s been an honour to come and play with them.

“They are international players, very good players and I like playing with Courtney Lawes, Louis Picamoles and the England captain (Dylan Hartley).

“It will really help me in my game and everyone works hard here.

“I followed most of the Saints games on television and YouTube, looking at games from last season and the beginning of this season.

“I was impressed with how they play and it will be good for me to be part of this team.”

Ratuniyarawa had been on the Saints radar for some time before he finally managed to agree an early release from his Agen contract.

And he said: “We were trying to sort out my release from France and it takes time for me to get my release to come over here.

“I am happy I’m here now and I’m looking forward to the challenge here.

“I’ve been settling in well, the boys are really welcoming and I’ve played with Campese for Fiji. We’re good mates.

“I know the Samoan boys as well, so they’re good lads and they’ve been very helpful.

“I spoke to Campese about the club and how they operated before I moved and I got a good idea of what to look forward to.

“It’s been what I expected in terms of training and now it’s time to learn all of the plays and it’s been good so far.”