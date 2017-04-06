Pisi set to miss Saints’ trip to Wasps

George Pisi is the only absentee for Saints’ game at Wasps on Sunday.

The Samoan centre has not played since dislocating his shoulder in the Champions Cup defeat to Leinster in Dublin in December.

He has missed the past 12 matches, with Harry Mallinder and Nafi Tuitavake having become Saints’ regular starting centre pairing of late.

However, Pisi is back in training and will be hoping to return sooner rather than later, especually with only four games of the Aviva Premiership regular season to go.

“George Pisi is very close,” said Saints attack coach Alan Dickens.

“He’s probably the only one who isn’t fit (to face Wasps), but he’s back in full training and is very close.”