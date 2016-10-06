Pisi: Power game key to Saints’ recent success against Quins

George Pisi believes Saints can again overpower Harlequins when they travel to The Stoop on Saturday.

Jim Mallinder’s men have won their past seven meetings with Quins, with their most recent defeat to the Londoners coming in May, 2013.

Saints won at The Stoop last season, with a last-gasp Ben Foden score earning a 27-23 success.

And when asked why his side have such a good record against Quins in recent seasons, Pisi said: “I think we go there with the intent that we’re going to beat them up.

“We’re more physical than they are.

“They’re a class team, but we try to beat them up.

“We’ve got big Louis (Picamoles) and some other big ball carriers that we can run off so that makes a difference for us.”

Pisi expects Saints to mix power with pace this weekend as they get set for another attacking game at The Stoop.

He said: “The games we’ve had down at The Stoop have been quite fast.

“We’ve got good backs, they’ve got good backs so the ball’s going to be in play a lot.”