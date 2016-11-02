Paterson delighted to see Saints lock Day back in action

Michael Paterson says it is good to have Christian Day back in the Saints mix.

Day made his first appearance of the season in last Friday’s 23-20 win against Gloucester at Franklin’s Gardens.

The 33-year-old had been missing with a ruptured bicep sustained prior to the start of the campaign.

And Paterson said: “It was definitely good to have him back.

“He’s a class player and he’s got a lot of experience so for him to come back and be a director in the forwards was good to see.”

It was a narrow victory for Saints against Gloucester, but they are now able to go into Sunday’s Anglo-Welsh Cup game at Newcastle Falcons with a little momentum.

And Paterson said: “I was biting my nails at the end of the game, especially during that last couple of minutes.

“It was tough going and we don’t aim to finish like that - we’d rather be 10 to 15 points up - but we were relieved to get the four points.

“Now we’ve got a couple of weeks’ break from the Premiership and hopefully it can be a springboard for us.”