Nutley: Winning league with Wanderers is an amazing feeling

Ben Nutley says it was ‘pretty amazing’ to celebrate Aviva A League glory with the Wanderers.

Nutley scored as the Saints second string secured a 36-15 victory against Gloucester at Franklin’s Gardens on Monday afternoon.

It was the first time the Wanderers had won the competition since 2009 and ended a run of two final defeats in the past three seasons.

And Nutley said: “It’s pretty amazing. We’ve gone close a few times in the last few years so to go on and win it was a good feeling.

“We were getting frustrated in the first half, but we knew it would come, and it did in the second half.

“The pressure was on them the whole time and we built on that to score some points.

“If we’d played the whole game like that, we might have been celebrating a bit earlier, but a win’s a win.”

The Wanderers were 8-7 down at half-time, but they completely dominated the second period.

Rory Hutchinson, Nutley and Tom Collins, with two tries, were the men on the mark, with Sam Olver kicking superbly as he claimed 16 points.

“There were so many mistakes in the first half and we just ironed it out and put them under pressure,” Nutley added.

“We scored some good points and we were on top on the scoreboard in that second half.

“The lads we’ve got in the front row here are awesome and they got us a lot of points in the scrum.”