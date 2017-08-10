New boy Ford-Robinson to relish first Saints run-out

Have your say

Jamal Ford-Robinson can’t wait to get his first taste of Franklin’s Gardens action as a Saints player.

The prop moved to the club from Bristol this summer and is set to make his first appearance in the green, black and gold in Saturday’s home pre-season game against the Dragons (kick-off 3pm).

Ford-Robinson will compete with Kieran Brookes and Paul Hill for the Northampton No.3 shirt this season.

And the 23-year-old, who was on England’s tour of Argentina in June, is relishing the chance to run out at the Gardens this weekend.

“I’m obviously really looking forward to that,” Ford-Robinson said.

“I played here with Bristol as the away team back in January and you really get to appreciate the support the fans give here.

“I can’t wait to pull on a Saints shirt and run out in front of such a big crowd on the great pitch we have here.”

Ford-Robinson is joined in the Saints squad by No.8 Mitch Eadie, another man who moved to the club from Bristol during the close-season.

And the pair have settled in quickly to life at Saints.

“It’s all going really well,” Ford-Robinson said.

“I’ve been here just over a month now and I’m enjoying it.

“Mitch got a week ahead of me while I was getting some well needed rest and relaxation.”

Ford-Robinson was a late call-up for England’s summer tour and didn’t get any game time for his country.

But he enjoyed the experience of being in Argentina and he hopes he can bring some of the things he learned to Saints this season.

“The tour was good,” he said. “It was quite unexpected.

“As soon as the season finished at Bristol, I moved up to Northampton so I could go on holiday and not have to worry about it when I came back.

“Then I found out I would be spending two weeks out in Argentina and it was good.

“It was good experience to bring to a new club and it was nice to get that involvement.”