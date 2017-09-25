Myler to make return from injury in Wanderers’ match at Worcester

Stephen Myler will make his return from injury in tonight’s Wanderers match at Worcester Cavaliers (kick-off 7.30pm).

The fly-half has not played since suffering a knee injury in April’s Aviva Premiership defeat to Saracens at Stadium MK.

But he has now fully recovered and starts in the No.10 shirt at Sixways.

Tom Stephenson will skipper the Wanderers from inside centre.

The Wanderers will be up against a couple of familiar faces as former Saints players Matti Williams and Sam Olver start for Worcester.

Worcester Cavaliers: Pennell; Howe, Stelling, Butler, Howard; Olver, Dowsett; Boyce, Williams, Morris; Clegg, Kitchener; Hill, Taylor (c), Dodd.

Replacements: Cutting, Owen, Barnes, Tyas, Thorneywork, Lane, Haisila Lokotui, Hearle.

Wanderers: Furbank; Estelles, Tuitavake, Stephenson (c), Pisi; Myler, Kessell; van Wyk, Clare, Ford-Robinson; Ratuniyarawa, Moon; Allman, Ryan, D Onojaife.

Replacements: Marshall, Beesley, Painter, Coles, Trinder, Mitchell, Grayson, Hutchinson.