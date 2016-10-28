Myler: There’s no split in the Saints camp

Stephen Myler insists there is no split in the Saints camp - and the fly-half feels last Saturday’s crushing defeat at Castres will only serve to galvanise the squad further.

Saints were thrashed 41-7 in the Champions Cup clash at Stade Pierre Antoine, with their rampant French hosts running in five tries.

It was one of the worst performances in recent times and one that prompted fears among fans that all is not well at Franklin’s Gardens.

But Myler insists the squad remain together despite a hugely disappointing start to the season, which has seen Saints win just three of their eight games in all competitions.

And ahead of Friday’s return to Aviva Premiership action, against Gloucester at Franklin’s Gardens, Myler said: “We have had some big defeats and it just shows the nature of the competition.

“Generally, every team in each group is capable of beating the others and if you don’t show up on the day, that’s what’s going to happen - and we didn’t show up last weekend, there’s no two ways about it.

“But something we have prided ourselves on over the years is being able to bounce back from that and being able to stick together as a unit.

“It’s easy to look from the outside and say ‘is it easy to squabble or have a divide in the camp?’, but there’s nothing like that.

“It’s a case of ‘that happened, why did it happen?’ and we’ve got to learn from it and know what we need to do to make sure it doesn’t happen again.

“We’ve got a good chance to get back on track on Friday night.”

And Myler believes the support of the Saints fans will be key in helping the team turn the corner.

He added: “We need nothing other than a win this week and we need a reaction.

“It’s good to be back at home and I’ve no doubt the crowd will be behind us and we can give them a performance to shout about.”