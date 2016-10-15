Myler’s match-winning kick never in doubt, says Saints boss Mallinder

Jim Mallinder says he never had any doubt that Stephen Myler would land the match-winning kick for Saints against Montpellier.

Myler stepped up and slotted a nerveless penalty with the final kick of the game to secure a 16-14 victory in the Champions Cup opener at Franklin’s Gardens.

François Steyn’s 11 points, including a first-half try, allied with three points from the boot of Ben Botica put Montpellier one point up heading into the closing seconds.

But Myler added to his earlier eight points and Calum Clark’s try to snatch the success for Saints.

“We’ve seen that kind of kicking throughout his career,” Mallinder said.

“I know as soon as we got that penalty that he’d kick it, and it was straight through the posts.”

Saints stood tall after losing four of their opening six matches in the Aviva Premiership.

And they will now head to Castres next Saturday sitting second behind Leinster, who earned a bonus-point win against the French team, in Pool 4.

“It was tough, very tough and we knew Montpellier were big and have some good players,” Mallinder said.

“We wanted to play with tempo, we really wanted to get into the game and I thought Sam Dickinson and Michael Paterson were outstanding in the second row in putting their bodies on the line.

“We put in a lot of hard work and effort.

“They were tough opponents to play, but I was really pleased with how we stuck at it and Stephen Myler showed real nerve to shut that game down.”