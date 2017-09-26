Myler ready to challenge for first-team spot after successful comeback

Stephen Myler is looking forward to challenging for a return to first-team action after completing a successful comeback at Sixways on Monday night.

Myler got 48 minutes under his belt as he started at fly-half in the Wanderers’ 41-19 Prem Rugby A League win against Worcester Cavaliers.

The 33-year-old kicked a penalty and a conversion during his time on the pitch.

And he will now be hoping to be in the mix for a place in the matchday squad when Harlequins come calling at Franklin’s Gardens on Saturday afternoon.

“It’s been a long summer with a few injury problems that needed to be dealt with and I feel really strong and fit now,” said Myler, who was playing for the first time since suffering a knee injury against Saracens at Stadium MK in April.

“It was good to get out there and get a runaround with the boys.

“I’m looking forward now.

“We all want to be in that first team and though it will be difficult to get in at the moment with the way the results are going, everyone’s playing well and it’s a good thing for the club.”

The Wanderers were easy winners against Worcester with Api Ratuniyarawa, Charlie Clare, Tom Kessell, Matt Beesley and Alex Mitchell all scoring at Sixways, and a penalty try also added.

The comprehensive victory came just one day after Saints beat London Irish 40-25 in the Aviva Premiership clash at the Madejski Stadium.

And Myler said: “There’s definitely a good buzz at the club at the moment.

“The first team have had a good run (winning three games in a row), and the Wanderers as well.

“We spoke before the game about keeping the momentum going from the first team on Sunday, and I think we did that.

“It was a strong performance up front from the boys and we got a fully deserved victory.”