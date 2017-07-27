Myler looks forward to seeing future Saints stars at Gardens

Rugby returns to Franklin’s Gardens this weekend - and Saints’ senior stars will be interested onlookers.

That is because the scene is set for the next generation of Northampton players to impress in Singha Premiership Rugby 7s action.

The curtain raiser to the 2017-18 season will be hosted by Saints, with Wasps kicking off the defence of their title on Friday night.

It is the first time the Singha Premiership Rugby 7s will be held at a single venue with an Olympics style tournament running over Friday and Saturday.

And Myler is confident the everyone at Saints will back the event as the future Premiership stars are given their chance to shine.

“The club is very proud to host the tournament and it has done for a few years now,” Myler said.

“I have been back in training here for a few weeks now and the pitch looks immaculate.

“Wayne (Billing) our groundsman has done a fantastic job.

“It is a great event during pre-season for a little bit of rugby and for the young lads to get out here and put a marker down.

“With the new format it is going to be something the club will really get behind and it will be really well supported.

“A lot of our younger players who have potential have an environment to learn in in front of a larger crowd and a chance to shine in what is a very important competition.”

The 12 Aviva Premiership Rugby clubs have been draw into four groups of three teams with the 12 group games taking place on Friday night, starting with Wasps versus Newcastle Falcons.

Saints will open their Pool D campaign against Exeter Chiefs at 7:06pm on the Friday night, before closing the first night’s action against Saracens just after 10pm.

The placings from the group stage will see the teams split into Cup, Plate and Bowl competitions on the Saturday with the action getting underway at 3pm.

The Saints are deep into pre-season training ahead of meeting Saracens in the London Double Header on September 2, and Myler is relishing some exciting rugby.

He added: “It is a different format of a game and a lot more exciting.

“It is something I want everyone to get behind and go and watch.

“Sevens encourages that sort of rugby and it has more freewill about it which everyone wants to play in.

“It will be spread over two days and there is a lot going on, not just the rugby.

“It is a different atmosphere and vibe.

“Hopefully, we can get some good weather and that will help things.”

Individual day tickets are £5 for juniors or £12 for adults, with families of four able to attend for just £30.

Tickets for both days are £8 for juniors, £20 for adults, or £50 for families of four.

To book head to www.northamptonsaints.co.uk/buytickets and follow the straightforward instructions.