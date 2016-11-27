Myler ‘gutted’ as Saints are left to wonder what might have been

Stephen Myler admitted Saints were ‘gutted’ after their disappointing 22-16 defeat to Newcastle Falcons on Friday night.

And the fly-half feels the game at Franklin’s Gardens was one that he and his team-mates should have won.

Saints had Kieran Brookes sent off in the first half, but battled back from 8-3 down at the break to lead on two occasions during the second period.

However, a late intercept try from former Leicester Tigers winger Vereniki Goneva won it for the Falcons.

And Myler said: “I’m pretty deflated to be honest and it’s not just me, it’s the rest of the lads and the coaches.

“It wasn’t ideal losing Kieran as early as we did, but we did pretty well to come back into it and we’re all feeling like we are because we should have won that game.

“We’re so gutted about the result because our backs were against the wall, we were down a man and I feel we still did enough to win that game.

“Unfortunately the interception at the end has proven otherwise, but it was a game we could and should have won.

“We need to learn the lessons from it and move on for next week at Leicester.”