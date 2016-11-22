Mallinder urges Saints to maintain momentum against Falcons

Jim Mallinder admits Saints are not playing as well as they would like.

But the director of rugby has been satisfied with recent results and is now urging his players to back up their win at Worcester Warriors by flaying Newcastle Falcons on Friday night.

Saints’ nail-biting 18-17 success at Sixways last Friday, which was earned after Warriors fly-half Jamie Shillcock missed a last-gasp penalty, was the team’s fourth in a row in all competitions.

Gloucester, twice, Newcastle and Worcester have all been beaten in recent weeks.

And Saints will now look to finish a successful November with a flourish by seeing off the Falcons once again this week.

“It (the momentum Saints have got from recent wins) is good, it’s what it’s all about,” Mallinder said.

“We’ve won our last four and it’s six from eight matches now.

“We’re not playing as well as we’d really want, we’re not taking teams apart, but we’re edging sides and getting wins, which is important.

“Now we need to back that up this week.”