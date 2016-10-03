Mallinder: Saints won’t get carried away ahead of Quins clash

Jim Mallinder has told his Saints players to stay grounded after Friday night’s success against Exeter Chiefs.

And the director of rugby expects his team to keep improving as they continue to head ‘in the right direction’.

Saints secured a last-gasp victory against Exeter, recovering from 13-0 and 19-14 down as Harry Mallinder’s penalty two minutes from time earned a 20-19 victory.

It was the first of the season at Franklin’s Gardens for Mallinder’s men, who now turn their attention to a trip to Harlequins on Saturday.

And Mallinder said: “We can’t get too excited and carried away with Friday night.

“We got the win, it was important, but you shouldn’t get too excited when you win, and you shouldn’t get too low when you lose.

“You’ve got to keep looking at your performances and I think we’re going in the right direction.

“We’ve had two good games and, over my nine years here, those two performances in the past two weeks would have won most games we’ve played.

“But we’ve got to get better, we’ve got to take our chances but it’s a good thing we’re creating them.”