Mallinder: Saints must put it right in Dublin

Jim Mallinder has urged Saints to pull together and put things right in Dublin this weekend.

Mallinder’s men were thrashed 37-10 by Leinster at Franklin’s Gardens on Friday night.

The Irish side ran in five tries on their way to a crushing victory in Champions Cup Pool 4.

Saints were hit by the sending off of hooker Dylan Hartley, who is set to face a disciplinary hearing on Wednesday.

But they will get Kieran Brookes and Calum Clark back from bans for Saturday’s return game against Leinster at the Aviva Stadium.

Saints won 18-9 at the ground in December 2013, seven days after being humbled 40-7 by Leinster at the Gardens.

And Mallinder is hoping for a similarly miraculous turnaround in fortunes this weekend.

The director of rugby said: “We’ve lost at home to Leinster and gone away to win the following weekend, so we’ve just got to pull together - it’s as simple as that.

“You can look at your injury problems and disciplinary problems and feel sorry for yourselves or you can say ‘let’s get together, let’s put it right’.”