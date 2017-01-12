Mallinder reassures Saints supporters about new signings

Jim Mallinder has moved to reassure Saints supporters that the club are talking to plenty of potential new recruits.

Mallinder and his fellow coaches have identified areas that need strengthening and are hoping that announcements can be made on signings in the not too distant future.

The desire for new players among the fans has intensified in recent days, with clubs such as Gloucester, Exeter Chiefs and Bath moving into the market.

Gloucester have signed Leicester fly-half Owen Williams, while Exeter have snapped up Matt Kvesic and Bath have acquired Ospreys flanker Sam Underhill.

And when asked whether Saints supporters can expect new signings soon, Mallinder said: “Yes, we’re working very hard, as a lot of clubs are at this time of year. It’s a busy time.

“We are working very hard, talking to a lot of people and hopefully we’ll have some announcements coming up.

“We’re always looking to improve and get better.

“We’re honest enough to know that there’s certain areas we haven’t been good enough in and they are the areas we’re looking to recruit in to improve the team.”

Saints have yet to announce any contract renewals, but it is understood some of the current squad have already put pen to paper.

One man whose contract didn’t need renewing was fly-half Stephen Myler, who some fans had feared was set to leave during the summer.

“Stephen Myler is in contract, so he will be with us next year,” Mallinder said.

“But JJ (Hanrahan) is out of contract so we’re talking to him at the moment.”