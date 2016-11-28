Mallinder: Morale no problem for Saints ahead of Tigers clash

Jim Mallinder insists he does not need to lift morale ahead of Saturday’s east midlands derby at Welford Road.

The Saints boss does not feel last Friday’s disappointing defeat to Newcastle Falcons has dented his team’s confidence.

And he believes they can deliver at the home of their fiercest rivals this weekend.

Saints were beaten 22-16 by Newcastle, with prop Kieran Brookes dismissed during the first half of the match at Franklin’s Gardens.

Mallinder’s men will now need to bounce back in style as they bid to win at Welford Road for the first time since 2007.

And the director of rugby said: “We’d been doing well up to Friday, winning some good games.

“It’s a massive disappointment to lose at home, but it happens and we’ve got to just dust ourselves down again and look forward to going to Leicester this weekend.”

And he added: “It’s not a question of lifting morale. Morale is good in the side.

“We’ve got a real good side and we’ve been playing well over the past few weeks.

“The lads have been enjoying playing alongside each other, with the younger lads coming in and taking their opportunities.

“Morale is definitely not a problem.

“We need to keep working and improving our performance and we’ll have some internationals back and that will be a massive help.”