Search

Mallinder left to rue missed chances after Saints’ defeat to Wasps

Jim Mallinder was left frustrated as Saints were beaten (picture: Kirsty Edmonds)

Jim Mallinder was left frustrated as Saints were beaten (picture: Kirsty Edmonds)

5
Have your say

Jim Mallinder admits Saints were close, but not close enough in their defeat to Wasps at Franklin’s Gardens.

Component:1.7595818.1474736729, , ,$mergedBody