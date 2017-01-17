Mallinder expects Saints to relish Montpellier clash

Jim Mallinder believes Friday’s clash with Montpellier is another big chance for Saints to show what they are made of.

Mallinder’s men will be bidding to make it five wins in a row when they head to the Altrad Stadium.

And although they have little to play for as they are unable to progress from Pool 4, Saints’ sights will be set on another victory.

They beat Castres last weekend, defeating the Top 14 team 28-21 at Franklin’s Gardens thanks to two tries from Teimana Harrison and one apiece for Stephen Myler and Tom Wood.

And Mallinder is now looking forward to another clash with a team from across the Channel.

“I always enjoy my trips out to France and I’ve told the players we need to do that,” said the Saints boss.

“It’s a good opportunity for the lads to go to France and to play in a hostile environment.

“It’s a game we’ll look forward to.”