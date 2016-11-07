Ludlum hails Saints skipper Wood after winning start

Lewis Ludlam paid tribute to Tom Wood’s influence after making his Saints debut on Sunday.

Ludlum started at No.8 in the battling 24-16 success against Newcastle Falcons at Kingston Park.

It was an impressive performance from the 19-year-old Academy graduate, who got through the full 80 minutes in the Anglo-Welsh Cup clash.

And Ludlum has clearly been learning from the classy back row forwards in Saints’ ranks, with club captain Wood having a particularly big impact on the talented teen.

“You try to take as much from each person’s game as possible,” Ludlum said.

“Tom Wood has really helped me out, taken me under his wing and helped me out.

“He is a fantastic player and even better leader.

“And obviously I look to someone like Louis Picamoles, with his carrying ability, and I learn a lot from him as well.”

Tries from Tom Collins and Rory Hutchinson, along with 14 points from the boot of Sam Olver, secured victory for Saints at Newcastle.

And Ludlum was delighted with how his debut panned out.

“It’s a really tough place to come and we knew that when we came up here,” he said.

“We’re only the second team to win here this season so we knew we had to put a performance in and it paid off.

“I was really excited to get out there. I’d been waiting for this moment for a few years, coming through the Academy.

“We knew this cup competition was where we were going to get opportunities and it was really exciting to be out there.”