Hartley and Day closing in on Saints comebacks

Jim Mallinder expects key forward Christian Day to return to action in the next couple of weeks.

And England captain Dylan Hartley is also closing in on a return following a back injury.

However, JJ Hanrahan is set to be out for a while yet as he continues to recover from a broken ankle.

Hanrahan has yet to feature this season after sustaining the problem in a pre-season friendly at Ulster, while Day has also been unable to play a competitive game due to a ruptured bicep.

And Mallinder said: “JJ Hanrahan’s a little bit further off because he broke his ankle, but Christian Day is making progress and should be back in the next couple of weeks.”

On Hartley, he added: “Dylan is making good progress, he’s training, he’s doing weights, he’s running so he’ll be close for this week (against Montpellier).”

Calum Clark was forced off after taking a knock to the head during the defeat at Harlequins on Saturday.

But Mallinder said: “He did get a bit of a blow to his head so we took him off, but I think he’s okay.”