Groom promises Saints supporters he will only get better

Nic Groom says he has yet to have ‘the perfect game’ for Saints.

And the South African scrum-half has promised the club’s supporters that he will only get better in the coming weeks and months.

Groom has made the No.9 shirt his own in recent matches, keeping Lee Dickson and Tom Kessell out of the team.

The 26-year-old has allied a clever kicking game with some sharp passing, attracting praise from the Franklin’s Gardens faithful.

But Groom, who joined Saints from Super Rugby side Stormers during the summer, insists he hasn’t peaked yet.

“I feel like I haven’t quite had that perfect game where I can walk away and think ‘that’s what I can bring’,” said Groom, who burst onto the scene with two tries on his debut, against Bath.

“I think there’s certain parts of my game that have been good, there have been things that I have been working on that are coming through and I think I’m really contributing towards the team in that way.

“But I’m certainly planning on improving in certain areas, and being able to serve the team and influence the game more is something I think you can expect going forward.”

Groom has lined up alongside Stephen Myler in recent games as the pair continue to forge an understanding.

And the scrum-half said: “Our partnership is getting there and I think, naturally, things do take time.

“Obviously I’ve only played a couple of games with him and stuff, but Stephen is a very experienced rugby player and he’s got a lot of accolades playing here at the Saints.

“I’m just sort of tapping into that wealth of knowledge, just looking and learning ways that I can improve, how I can make him better and how he can make me better, that sort of thing.

“Obviously we spend a lot of time training together and in every single session there are things we are working out and things we’re planning for to really improve.

“I’m really hoping we’re going to get to an amazing level, where I know exactly what he’s looking for and he knows exactly what to tell me.”

Groom revelled in his first Champions Cup match last weekend, helping Saints to secure a 16-14 win against a monstrous Montpellier side.

And he is now setting his sights on another victory against a French club, with Castres lying in wait at Stade Pierre Antoine this afternoon.

“I think it’s going to be a whole different beast in France,” Groom said.

“We expect a hostile crowd, with a really passionate team and supporters.

“We know we can’t really look into their Leinster game last week (when Castres lost 33-15). With all French teams being at home, it’s a different challenge altogether.

“I’m really looking forward to it, it’s going to be a great experience – I’ve never been to Castres and I’ve never really been to France either.

“It’s kind of these experiences that I’ve been relishing in the build-up to coming over here, so I’m really excited.”