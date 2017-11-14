Francis sent back to Saints ahead of Worcester clash

Piers Francis is set to be available for Saints’ game at Worcester Warriors on Saturday after being released by England.

Francis had been part of a 35-man group to assemble at Pennyhill Park on Sunday evening ahead of this weekend’s clash with Australia at Twickenham.

But the fly-half has been allowed to head back to Franklin’s Gardens for the Aviva Premiership trip to Sixways.

Dylan Hartley and Courtney Lawes, who both started for England in their 21-8 win against Argentina last weekend, have remained in camp ahead of the Wallabies battle.

England squad...

Backs: Mike Brown (Harlequins), Elliot Daly (Wasps), Jonny May (Leicester Tigers), Semesa Rokoduguni (Bath Rugby), Anthony Watson (Bath Rugby), Danny Care (Harlequins), Owen Farrell (Saracens), George Ford (Leicester Tigers), Jonathan Joseph (Bath Rugby), Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs), Ben Youngs (Leicester Tigers)

Forwards: Charlie Ewels (Bath Rugby), Nathan Hughes (Wasps), Maro Itoje (Saracens), Joe Launchbury (Wasps), Courtney Lawes (Saints), Chris Robshaw (Harlequins), Sam Simmonds (Exeter Chiefs), Sam Underhill (Bath Rugby), Dan Cole (Leicester Tigers), Jamie George (Saracens), Dylan Hartley (Saints), Joe Marler (Harlequins), Mako Vunipola (Saracens), Harry Williams (Exeter Chiefs)

Players released back to their clubs...

Piers Francis (Saints)

Tom Dunn (Bath Rugby)

Ellis Genge (Leicester Tigers)

Nick Isiekwe (Saracens)

George Kruis (Saracens)

Alex Lozowski (Saracens)

Zach Mercer (Bath Rugby)

Marcus Smith (Harlequins)

Denny Solomona (Sale Sharks)