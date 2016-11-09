Former Saints coach King to join French giants

Former Saints attack coach Alex King will join Montpellier as backs coach ahead of the start of next season.

King left Franklin’s Gardens by mutual agreement last month after a disappointing start to the campaign.

But he hasn’t had to wait long to be handed a new role, with the former Wasps fly-half set to move back to France, where he enjoyed success with Clermont Auvergne.

King struck up a rapport with Vern Cotter while with Clermont and the duo will be reunited at Montpellier next season as Cotter will take over as head coach.

Former Clermont and Sale Sharks player Nathan Hines will be the club’s forwards coach.

“I am delighted to join Montpellier and be part of Vern Cotter’s staff for the start of the 2017/2018 season,” King said.

“Montpellier is an ambitious club and I look forward to helping them achieve their goals in the Top 14 and the Champions Cup.”