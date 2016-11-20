Foden so happy to be a true Saintsman

Ben Foden says he is a true Saintsman - and is delighted to have written his name in the club’s history books.

The full-back made his 200th Northampton appearance on Friday night, leading the team out against Worcester Warriors at Sixways.

Saints went on to win the game 18-17, surviving a late scare as Jamie Shillcock missed a penalty that would have won the match for the Warriors.

Foden was delighted to celebrate his major milestone with a victory and was asked what it meant to hit a double hundred at the club he joined from Sale Sharks in 2008.

“It means I’m really old, doesn’t it?” Foden joked. “Obviously it’s great.

“I’ve been here through thick and thin, through all our successes and failures, and I’ve loved every minute.

“I think I’m only the 55th man to achieve it so it’s nice to go down in the history books.

“Thanks to the club and thanks to all the supporters, because I’ve carved out a great career for myself here.

“I went on to play for England, decided to play full-back - eventually! - and I’m a Northampton Saintsman through and through.

“It’s a club I’ll support for the rest of my life so I’m delighted to get to that milestone.”