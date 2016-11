England send Wood back to Saints

Tom Wood will be available for Saints’ clash with his former club Worcester Warriors on Friday night after being released by England.

Wood started for the Red Rose last Saturday, making his first appearance for the national team since last year’s World Cup.

And the Saints skipper impressed alongside club-mates Dylan Hartley and Courtney Lawes in a 37-21 win, England’s first against South Africa for 10 years.

But with head coach Eddie Jones opting to shuffle his pack, Wood has been sent back to Saints.

Hartley and Lawes remain in camp, with Teimana Harrison, who had been released ahead of the Springboks showdown, also in the 25-man squad for Saturday’s fixture against Fiji at Twickenham.

England squad: Forwards: Dan Cole (Leicester Tigers), Charlie Ewels (Bath Rugby), Jamie George (Saracens), Teimana Harrison (Saints), Dylan Hartley (Saints), Nathan Hughes (Wasps), Joe Launchbury (Wasps), Courtney Lawes (Saints), Joe Marler (Harlequins), Chris Robshaw (Harlequins), Kyle Sinckler (Harlequins), Billy Vunipola (Saracens), Mako Vunipola (Saracens); Backs: Mike Brown (Harlequins), Danny Care (Harlequins), Elliot Daly (Wasps), Owen Farrell (Saracens), George Ford (Bath Rugby), Alex Goode (Saracens), Jonathan Joseph (Bath Rugby), Jonny May (Gloucester Rugby), Semesa Rokoduguni (Bath Rugby), Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs), Ben Te’o (Worcester Warriors), Ben Youngs (Leicester Tigers).