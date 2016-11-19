England boss Jones issues challenge to Saints star Harrison

Eddie Jones has challenged a bulked-up Teimana Harrison to reignite his England career against Fiji at Twickenham this afternoon (kick-off 2.30pm).

Harrison has been picked ahead of Saints team-mate Tom Wood at openside and edged out Nathan Hughes to win the third cap of a career that suffered a setback when he was replaced 31 minutes into his most recent appearance.

The 24-year-old was hauled off in the third Test against Australia in Sydney due to a lack of physicality, but Jones wants to see him respond against Fiji while Hughes watches on from the bench.

“Teimana has gone away after the Australia tour, worked on his game and built himself up a little bit, so this is a great opportunity for him,” Jones said.

“Nathan is a six or eight and while we could play him at seven, our preference is to play him at six and eight.

“He’s new to Test rugby so to start him at seven would be a big ask. He’ll come off the bench in order to get used to Test rugby.”