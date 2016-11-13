Dickinson so proud to skipper Saints

Sam Dickinson says he was ‘very proud’ to skipper Saints against Gloucester on Saturday.

The No.8 led from the front as his team secured a 19-13 victory at Franklin’s Gardens.

Charlie Clare’s try and 14 points from the boot of Sam Olver made it two wins from two for Saints in this season’s Anglo-Welsh Cup.

And Dickinson was delighted to be able to steer his side to victory.

“It’s a very proud moment,” Dickinson said.

“I think I took it (the captaincy) in a pre-season game a few years ago but it’s nice to be given the responsibility.

Salesi Ma'afu squared up to his former club

“With Daisy (Christian Day) taking it last week, I think the coaches are turning to some of the older boys to help the younger lads out.”

And Dickinson was impressed with Saints’ youngsters.

He said: “You’ve got to pick up on the half-backs (Tom Kessell and Sam Olver), especially in the way we played the game in the first half.

“Then, Rory Hutchinson played brilliantly in the centres and there were threats on the wing as well.

“In the forwards, you couldn’t really pick one single person out. Everyone played well and did their jobs.”

Saints were up against a familiar face as Australian prop Salesi Ma’afu played the opening 40 minutes for Gloucester.

Ma’afu was a Premiership and Challenge Cup winner with Saints in the 2013/14 season.

And Dickinson said: “It was good fun, good to see him again.

“I think he still lives locally so hopefully we can catch up with him.

“It’s always nice to play against someone you’ve played with.

“He was a cornerstone for us in that season as a tighthead and it’s nice to see your mates again.

“There was a little bit of niggle going on!”

Saints will now head to Worcester Warriors on Friday night, hoping to record their fourth successive win in all competitions.

But Jim Mallinder’s men lost in the Aviva Premiership at Sixways last season.

And Dickinson said: “Worcester can play some really good rugby, they’re not to be underestimated, and the same goes for every team in this league.

“We’ll make sure we do our job, do our research and I really enjoy the Friday night games.”