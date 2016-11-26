Delight for former Saints fly-half Hodgson as he helps to sink his old club

Former Saints fly-half Joel Hodgson admitted it was ‘awesome’ to win against his former club on Friday night.

Hodgson played a starring role at 10 as Newcastle Falcons claimed a 22-16 Aviva Premiership victory at Franklin’s Gardens.

The 24-year-old, who spent a season at Saints between 2014 and 2015, scored a try and kicked seven points in his team’s victory.

And he said: “If you look at our season on the whole, only two games we’ve not been at the races and that was Bath and then Exeter last week.

“We’ve always known we can mix it and put teams under pressure.

“The big thing on Friday was the 80-minute performance and it was awesome to come here and get a win.”

On his own performance, Hodgson added: “I just love to play, happy to get the game time.

“Hopefully I can get much more.”