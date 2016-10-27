Day returns as Saints square up to Gloucester

Christian Day will make his first Saints appearance of the season in Friday night’s game against Gloucester at Franklin’s Gardens.

The lock has been sidelined with a ruptured bicep during the formative stages of the campaign, but returned to play 40 minutes for the Wanderers on Monday night.

And he will now come straight back into the team, taking the place of Michael Paterson, with Saints making five changes to the team that was thrashed 41-7 at Castres last Saturday.

Mike Haywood replaces Dylan Hartley, who is on the bench, while Calum Clark, who was rested last weekend, replaces Teimana Harrison.

Lee Dickson comes in for Nic Groom, while George Pisi is also back, replacing Rory Hutchinson at outside centre.

Meanwhile, Gloucester have named former Saints prop Salesi Ma’afu among their replacements for the tip to the Gardens. Ma’afu, who helped Saints to win the Aviva Premiership in 2014, has not played against Mallinder’s men since leaving the club for Toulon in 2015.

Saints have won just two of their Premiership matches so far, losing four times, while Gloucester have only claimed one league victory this season.

Saints: Foden; Wilson, G Pisi, Mallinder, North; Myler, Dickson; A Waller, Haywood, Brookes; Lawes, Day; Wood (c), Clark, Picamoles.

Replacements: Hartley, E Waller, Hill, Paterson, Gibson, Kessell, Tuala, Hutchinson.

Gloucester: Hook; Sharples, Scott, Atkinson, May; Twelvetrees, Laidlaw (c); McAllister, Hibbard, Afoa; Savage, Galarza; Moriarty, Rowan, Morgan.

Replacements: Matu’u, Orr, Ma’afu, Latta, Kvesic, Heinz, Burns, Purdy.