Day determined to help Saints end year in style

Christian Day is determined to keep Saints rolling forward after returning to action last Friday night.

The experienced lock made his first appearance of the season, starting in the 23-20 victory against Gloucester at Franklin’s Gardens.

Day had ruptured his bicep in the build-up to the new campaign and was forced to spend a frustrating spell on the sidelines.

But he can now boast a 100 per cent record in Saints’ colours this season, winning one from one, and he now wants to help his team to build some momentum.

“We haven’t performed well at times, and on other occasions we’ve played well but not got the results,” said Day, when asked to give his take on Saints’ stuttering start to the season.

“It’s frustrating when you get that kind of combination and for us to play so well at home against Wasps and only get a losing bonus point was disappointing.

“Away in Castres, I don’t think anyone will get angry at me for saying it was a poor performance from the team, so we can’t rest on our laurels, we’ve got to realise that sport is a tough place to be.

“We need to get our form back on track and get rolling for the rest of the year.”

On his comeback against the Cherry and Whites, Day said: “It was really good. Any time you have an injury lay-off it makes you realise how lucky you are to be back on the pitch fit and well.

“In front of a full house, it was really nice, and it was great to get four points as well.

“I missed four weeks of pre-season, which was a good thing, because if I missed 12 weeks of games that would be much more frustrating.

“To come back now into the Premiership and Anglo-Welsh Cup, with Courtney (Lawes) away, is pretty crucial and hopefully I will be at my best.”

On how his injury occurred, Day explained: “It was just a training injury.

“I stuck my arm out at a funny angle and unfortunately ripped my bicep off, but that’s the way things go in sport.”

But the 33-year-old is now sticking his arm up to be involved in the upcoming Anglo-Welsh Cup matches against Newcastle Falcons and Gloucester.

And he said: “I need some game time.

“I need something other than 80 minutes straight off the bat in the Premiership.

“I need some game time so the next time Premiership games come around in a couple of weeks’ time, I can perform better than I did on Friday.”

Day will be asked to help Saints’ talented youngsters stay calm in the first-team environment.

And he is looking forward to seeing some of the fledgling talents taking on the Falcons at Kingston Park on Sunday.

“This competition gives Jim (Mallinder) the chance to rotate the squad a bit, give some people a chance who deserve it and hopefully see some stars of the future,” Day said.

“You can’t let all the youngsters off the leash too early, it’s a bit like herding cats, but it’s exciting to see the likes of Sam Olver, Rory Hutchinson, Tom Collins and Howard Packman playing.

“Those guys have a lot of talent and now they need to show that against first-team level players.”