Day and Elliott return as Wanderers cruise at Cambridge

Christian Day made his return from injury as the Wanderers cruised to a 61-7 victory at Cambridge University on Monday night.

The influential lock has not played for Saints this season due to a ruptured bicep.

Jamie Elliott also made his first appearance of the campaign, coming off the bench for the Wanderers at the break.

Elliott had been sidelined with a shoulder injury, but will now hope to force his way into the first-team in the coming weeks.

The Wanderers had it largely their own way at Grange Road, scoring nine tries.

Tom Kessell, Ahsee Tuala, Charlie Clare, Tom Collins, Devante Onojaife, Juan Pablo Estelles, Tom Emery and James Grayson, with a double, got the tries, with Sam Olver adding six conversions and Grayson two.

Wanderers: Tuala (Elliott 40); Packman, Tuitavake (Furbank 51), Estelles, Collins; Olver (Grayson 68), Kessell (Mitchell 40); Ma’afu (Beesley 67), Clare (Rayment 67), Denman; Moon, Day (Bennett 40); J Onojaife, Ludlam, D Onojaife.