Craig signs new contract at Saints

James Craig has become the latest player to commit his future to Saints.

The lock has put pen to paper on a contract extension, joining 11 other first-team players who secured fresh deals at Franklin’s Gardens in February.

Craig moved to Saints from Yorkshire Carnegie in 2011 and has since made 65 appearances for the club.

He would undoubtedly have made more had it not been for an unfortunate series of injuries, but the second row forward has still managed to impress.

And Saints boss Jim Mallinder said: “We’re very happy that James has agreed to sign a new contract.

“He’s a talented player with a good rugby brain and has played well this season.”

Saints have also announced that 10 Senior Academy players have signed new deals.

Among them are scrum-half Alex Mitchell and fly-half James Grayson, son of Saints legend Paul.

Mitchell and Grayson both helped England Under-20s to win the Under-20 Six Nations grand slam this year.

Props Ehren Painter and Toby Trinder, hooker James Fish, locks Alex Moon and Josh Peters, No.8 Devante Onojaife, scrum-half Tom Emery and full-back George Furbank are also staying on at Saints.

“All of the players have a lot of talent and are committed to succeed,” said Academy manager Dusty Hare.

“We’ve been impressed by how much they have improved in a short period of time both in training and playing at other clubs on loan, but it’s important that they are given the space to learn even more.

“There can be a lot of expectation on young players, but all of our Senior Academy youngsters have their careers in front of them and we’re looking forward to seeing them develop here at Franklin’s Gardens.”